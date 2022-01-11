Snow days piling up for two districts in Muskegon County

Tuesday was the fifth consecutive snow day in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights due to cold weather and ice covered roads.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Snow days are piling up for school districts in Muskegon County. On Monday, Jan. 10, every district in the county called off school, and on Tuesday, the list shrunk to only Muskegon and Muskegon Heights.

Many side streets in both cities remained covered by packed snow and ice through Tuesday.

"It's very cold, and we knew that there was a lot of ice covered roads. It just wasn't happening," said Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Superintendent Dr. Arnetta Thompson.

Muskegon Heights has used five snow days, all due to the winter storm that arrived in Muskegon County on Wednesday last week.

Thompson says in making the decision to close school Tuesday, she consulted with other area school superintendents, leaders at Dean Transportation and Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell who provided the latest information on the city's efforts to clear side streets.

"We need abut five more trucks and ten more guys," Bell said Tuesday afternoon. "We're excited about the sun coming out and the increasing temperatures because we've been struggling to try and get ahead of this."

According to Bell, the city's plow crews made extra effort to remove snow and ice from roads leading to and around schools on Tuesday.

"And then branching out from there," he said.

During snow days, students in Muskegon County have a new place to gather for meals, snacks and activities. The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore's new Clubhouse MKG opened from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"It's a way to keep kids active, keep kids participating, keep kids learning," said Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chief Executive Officer Dakota Crow.

According to Crow, since last week when the club first opened, to students on snow days, there's been around 40 kids in attendance.

The club does not offer any transportation on snow days, but Crow believes as word spreads the clubhouse will become a popular spot for kids when school isn't in session.

"We hope it does grow, that's why we're here," he said.

School districts can take up to six snow days. The state allows districts to apply for three additional days for conditions not within the control of the district.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.