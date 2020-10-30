Social district opens in downtown Muskegon

City leaders opened their new "Social District" which is designed to bring more customers downtown.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The pandemic continues to hurt businesses across West Michigan.

Now some of those business owners in Muskegon are receiving a helping hand. City leaders opened their new "Social District" which is designed to bring more customers downtown.

Located on Western Avenue you can now buy a beer at one establishment and then walk with your drink to another business and grab some food.

State representative Terry Sabo actually sponsored legislation to make the social district legal.

"This is another tool in the tool box for them to help get their revenues up and make sure their business is up," says Sabo.

Muskegon's social district will operate everyday from 11am to 11pm.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.