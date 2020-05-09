Social media challenges and over-the-counter medications can lead to deadly overdoses

The cheap high and hallucinations are what kids are after, but the symptoms can progress to become much worse.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Social media challenges have been around for years.

"You can find YouTube videos about the Benadryl challenge, the Tide Pod challenge," says Dr. Erica Michiels, Associate Medical Director of the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Emergency Department.

As they continue to grow in popularity among kids and teenagers, doctors and toxicologists are also tuning in.

"Inevitably we'll see them present in the emergency department," explains Dr. Michiels.

She says easily accessible over-the-counter medications have sent kids to the hospital for years.

"Things like Benadryl, cough and cold syrup, Robitussen, are all available and kids can access them," she says.

"If the final outcome of the overdose is serious enough, they will eventually have a seizure," explains Dr. Michiels. "You can see lasting effects from brain damage from these kinds of events."

Because most of the challenges surface on social media apps like TikTok, Dr. Michiels suggests parents become familiar with the platforms their kids are using.

"So that you have an idea if your kids is starting to kind of engage in those platforms and if they're finding these things increasingly interesting," she says.

If you think your child is overdosing on any medication, Dr. Michiels says don't hesitate to seek help.