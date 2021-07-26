Soldano raises most money of Republican governor candidates

Soldano reports spending about $250,000 as of last week, leaving him with $375,000 on hand with just over a year until the primary.

LANSING, Mich. — Kalamazoo chiropractor Garrett Soldano raised nearly $625,000 since launching his run for governor, topping the field of Republican candidates vying to face Democrat Gretchen Whitmer next year.

Soldano, who launched his campaign in April, reports spending about $250,000 as of last week, leaving him with $375,000 on hand with just over a year until the primary. Whitmer had $10.7 million in the bank after collecting $8.6 million since the start of 2021.

Soldano's fundraising is more than triple the Republican contender with the second-highest amount, Oakland County pastor Ralph Rebandt II.

