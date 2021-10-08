Some Celebration Cinema locations implement unsupervised teens policy

The policy requires teens 15 and younger to be accompanied to an evening show. Matinee shows will not be affected.

Some Celebration Cinema locations in Michigan have begun implementing a policy stating that teens 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult to evening shows. Currently, Celebration Cinemas in Lansing, Benton Harbor and Norton Shores have adopted the policy.

Officials for the theater group say the policy is only affecting locations that have had issues in the past.

"For the past several years we’ve had increasing crowds of unsupervised young teens at some theatre locations that have presented challenges to our management teams and staff," said Emily Loeks, a Celebration Cinema representative. "With our current teams being fairly lean, this is a measure that we needed to take in several locations to ensure comfort and safety of all our guests."

Loeks said the policy is "essentially an unaccompanied minor policy for evening shows" and that officials hope an increase in adult supervision solves the problem.

Currently, the policy allows younger teens to come to matinee shows unsupervised, and teens 16 and up can be unsupervised at evening shows.

Norton Shores Police Chief John Gale said that 16 calls have been made from the Norton Shores Celebration Cinema in 2021. Gale says six of those calls led to juveniles being asked to leave the theater.

