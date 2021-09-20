Some in Flat Rock who evacuated after gas leak can return

It's been about three weeks since gasoline from a Ford Motor factory was reported in the sewer system.

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Some residents in a southeastern Michigan community can return to their homes. It's been about three weeks since gasoline from a Ford Motor factory was reported in the sewer system.

The area in Flat Rock, known as Zone 2, has 635 homes. An evacuation was not recommended by health authorities, but some residents left temporarily while the impact was investigated.

The state's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says air quality in Zone 2 is not being harmed. It's still recommended that Zone 1 residents stay away. Zone 1 has about 500 homes.

Ford Motor is providing lodging for Flat Rock residents and other compensation.

