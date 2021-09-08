Some schools closed, power out in Michigan storm's wake

Classes have been canceled Wednesday in a western Michigan school district as crews work to restore power and clear debris from a storm that swept across the state.

Consumers Energy says about 50,000 customers have no electricity, while DTE Energy reports 42,000 without power.

Schools in the Orchard View district in Muskegon County were closed due to power problems and damage to a school.

Muskegon Community College also canceled classes.

Trees were ripped from the ground in western Michigan and large hail peppered the region Tuesday.

People posted photos on social media with rulers to show the size of the ice balls.

