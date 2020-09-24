SOS warns of upcoming expiration on license renewal extension

Drivers with expired credentials after March 1 were given an extension to renew them, but that expires next week.

MICHIGAN, USA — After a monthslong extension on license and registration renewals, Michigan drivers must have expired credentials renewed by next week.

Since March 1, expired licenses, state IDs and vehicle registrations were extended by the state legislature through Sept. 30 due to the pandemic.

For credentials that need to be renewed in person, the Secretary of State offices are taking appointments, but others who are able to renew by mail or online are encouraged to do so.

There are also over 100 self-service stations across the state to aid in vehicle registration renewals.

Once the extension expires next Wednesday, Michiganders with expired licenses, IDs or registrations will risk late fees or a ticket.

“I strongly encourage all Michiganders with expiring licenses, IDs or vehicle registrations to act now and avoid late fees or possible tickets,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have done everything we can to support Michiganders during this uncertain time and want to make sure they renew before the expiration extension ends.”

Visit the SOS website to schedule an appointment.

