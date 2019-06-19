GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan State Police arrested a man on multiple counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Keshawn Marquell Clarke, 21, of South Haven, was arrested on June 11 after a six-week investigation into the distribution of crystal methamphetamine in Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties.

Approximately five ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine was seized, according to MSP.

Clarke was lodged in Van Buren County jail on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of delivery of a counterfeit substance.

Additional charges for Clarke in Kalamazoo County are also pending.

