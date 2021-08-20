South Haven Police: 1 dead, others injured in shooting incident on south beach pier

The Michigan State Police said there is no threat to the public.

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. — One person is dead and others are hurt following a shooting on the south beach pier in South Haven, according to Sgt. Patrick Carlotto with the South Haven Police Department.

The shooting happened during a busy afternoon on the beach.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

