South Haven Police: 1 dead, others injured in shooting incident on south beach pier

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. — One person is dead and others are hurt following a shooting on the south beach pier in South Haven, according to Sgt. Patrick Carlotto with the South Haven Police Department.
The shooting happened during a busy afternoon on the beach.
The Michigan State Police said there is no threat to the public.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.
Scenes from South Haven pier
1 / 6
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.