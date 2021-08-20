x
South Haven Police: 1 dead, others injured in shooting incident on south beach pier

The Michigan State Police said there is no threat to the public.
Credit: Tom Renner

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. — One person is dead and others are hurt following a shooting on the south beach pier in South Haven, according to Sgt. Patrick Carlotto with the South Haven Police Department. 

The shooting happened during a busy afternoon on the beach. 

The Michigan State Police said there is no threat to the public. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

Scenes from South Haven pier

Tom Renner

