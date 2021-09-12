FOUND: South Haven police report a missing child

Police say Chloe was found safe and healthy.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A child was reported missing by the South Haven Police Department on Sunday night.

Chloe Carolyn Brinks walked away from her home in the 73000 block of 8th Avenue on Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. She has not returned since.

Chloe was last seen wearing blue shorts and an olive green shirt. She is approximately 5'6 and 165 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

The child suffers from ADHD, depression and possibly other undiagnosed mental issues, police say. She is without her medication.

Anyone with information about Chloe, please contact the Van Buren Central Dispatch non-emergency line at (269)657-3101.

