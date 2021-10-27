x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Southbound US-131 lanes reopen after a crash caused standstill traffic

MDOT says a crash blocked the right lanes on SB US-131 after the I-96 (Exit 89A), but all lanes have reopened.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on US-131 southbound caused traffic headaches and delays Wednesday morning. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation says a crash blocked the right lanes on southbound 131 after the I-96 (Exit 89A). 

Traffic was slow going for more than an hour. 

Just before 9:30 a.m., MDOT says all lanes were back open. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Lawmakers discuss Michigan’s new auto insurance law on the capitol steps.