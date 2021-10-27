Southbound US-131 lanes reopen after a crash caused standstill traffic

MDOT says a crash blocked the right lanes on SB US-131 after the I-96 (Exit 89A), but all lanes have reopened.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on US-131 southbound caused traffic headaches and delays Wednesday morning.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says a crash blocked the right lanes on southbound 131 after the I-96 (Exit 89A).

Traffic was slow going for more than an hour.

Just before 9:30 a.m., MDOT says all lanes were back open.

SB US-131 after Pearl St (Exit #85 B)

All Lanes Open

Kent County



Joshua Holwerda

10/27/21

09:26

https://t.co/VdyfiDWn4F — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) October 27, 2021

