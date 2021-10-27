Southbound US-131 lanes reopen after a crash caused standstill traffic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on US-131 southbound caused traffic headaches and delays Wednesday morning.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says a crash blocked the right lanes on southbound 131 after the I-96 (Exit 89A).
Traffic was slow going for more than an hour.
Just before 9:30 a.m., MDOT says all lanes were back open.
