NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Rainfall and rising water in March led to flooding in various areas of Newaygo County. Around 100 homes were damaged, including some which were destroyed.

Due to the unusual nature of the flood, many homeowners did not have flood insurance and are forced to pay for lost property and home restoration on their own.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief decided to lend a helping hand. The group was preparing travels to Shiawassee County, to aid in tornado recovery, but heard of Newaygo County’s flooding and decided to reassign some of their teammates to help in West Michigan as well.

Volunteers arrived on Monday and about 14 members worked throughout the day Tuesday to bring relief to homeowners near Martin Lake.

“Typically, we'll take out the carpet, the padding, cut the wall high enough so it's dry. Any flooring that's in there…and then we have a product called Shock Wave that prevents mold from growing after we cleaned it out,” said Bob Kiger, State Director of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief in Michigan.

The volunteers teamed up with the American Red Cross and Salvation Army to provide shelter and food to their team.

“This has been a perfect example of how the three organizations work together,” Kiger said.

Kiger said his team is working on five homes, including Jim Brown’s. The Fremont man was away on vacation when he received word that his home had flooded. He said nearly four inches came into the home and tarnished photos and personal, family heirlooms.

“I had a box in the corner of the closet with five generations of family bibles in it. About half of those bibles went into the dumpster,” Brown said.

Brown doesn’t have flood insurance, and the cost of repairs would’ve come out of his own pocket. He said he’s grateful for the help he’s received from his church, family, friends and especially Southern Baptist volunteers.

“God gave us this house. God gave us the ability to have this house, and God is sending angels to help fix it back up,” he said.

However, Kiger said he’s the one who is thankful.

“I get choked up when I say how much I get out of this. I think I show up at a homeowner's house to help them, but I'm the one who always gets the blessing out of it," Kiger said.

