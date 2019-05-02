GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids announced that it is closing the child care program at its Spartan Stores YMCA location in Wyoming. The closure will take effect on Friday, March 29.

The YMCA said that it made its decision following a review of the program in partnership with state licensing officials.

In December 2017, the YMCA was notified that a now-former employee of the child care program was being investigated by Child Protective Services. The YMCA said once they were notified that employee was suspended, then subsequently resigned.

"Due to the sensitive nature of this investigation and the involvement of a minor, as well as out of respect to the family involved, we will not be sharing additional details on this case," said Jeff Gaunt, a representative speaking on behalf of the YMCA.

At the same time, the YMCA started a review of its child care services with the help of the state.

The YMCA cited staffing problems, leadership changes and a pattern of "self-reporting incidents" as reasons behind ending the child care program at the Spartan Stores YMCA.

“While the program is closed, we will provide additional professional development training to current Y employees, actively recruit new staff to address chronic staffing shortages across the association, and take additional steps to ensure we are able to maintain a safe, supportive and caring environment for all children enrolled in our care," said Shannon Matthews, the COO of the YMCA.

In a statement, the YMCA said that they've seen growth in their child care programs but they've had difficulty hiring and training enough staff to keep up with the demand.

They said that they plan to reopen the Spartan Stores location in the future, while they continue to have conversations with the state and focus on recruiting new employees.

All child care staff at the Spartan Stores location have been offered continued employment with the YMCA, the organization said in a statement.

Matthews said that the decision to close the Spartan Stores YMCA location does not affect the child care programs at other locations.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.