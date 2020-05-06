Speaker Chatfield has spoken with White House about military to stop riots

In a wide-ranging interview, the Michigan House Speaker says he hopes the right thing is done regarding riots.

LANSING, Michigan — The Republican speaker of the Michigan House, Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) says he's been in contact with the White House about the president's proposal to send in US military to stop riots, even over the governors' potential objections.

"I do believe in federalism, that power is divided between states and the federal government. And I have had conversations with the White House about it, and I will keep those conversations confidential at this point. But I do believe that laws need to be enforced. I think fundamentally each governor should have the responsibility of ensuring that their laws are followed. But, again, the president is still the Commander in Chief of 50 states. And the president has a tough job and he has to make sure that our laws are being upheld. So, I've had conversations with him about that. And I hope the right thing is done."

Chatfield also talked about Governor Whitmer's move to allow furloughed state employees to be added directly to the state unemployment website, without having to register. That registration process has been a huge headache for many Michiganders currently out of work.

"I certainly don't believe any government officials should be given any type of special treatment as compared to the regular hardworking people who have been displaced and have been told they can't work a job, even when it can be done safely. And that's why we created our oversight committee to ensure we're holding government to a higher standard, and ensure that these people across our state who are hurting - in my opinion unnecessarily right now - receive the benefits they were promised and they get the help that - quite frankly - they deserve."

In the rest of the interview, Nick LaFave asks the speaker about the forced removal of peaceful protesters around the White House so the president could get a photo op in front of a church, and more.

