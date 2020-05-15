Speaker Chatfield talks about guns at the capitol

He tells Nick LaFave that the Constitution is still essential.

LANSING, Michigan — As Thursday's capitol protests were going on, we spoke the Republican Speaker of the House, Lee Chatfield.

In addition to the issue of guns at the capitol, we talked about his pending lawsuit against the governor's emergency powers and mail-in voting.

But, on the topic of guns, we asked him specifically if he thought it was ok for people to bring semi-automatic rifles right into seats above the House and Senate chambers, as we've seen in the last few weeks.

He said the Constitution is still essential.

"Because, Nick, the people give me the Constitution and I take an oath to uphold it. People have a Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. That right still exists. And my oath was not, 'I'm going to uphold the Constitution when I see fit, or when I agree with it or when we're not in a pandemcic.' My oath was - as every other lawmaker's - was to uphold the Constitution that the people of Michigan gave us."

A state commission is getting ready to rule on whether guns will still be allowed in the capitol. We asked the speaker if he'd consider legal action if they rule against them. He did not directly answer the question.

Watch the full interview here:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.