HOLLAND, Mich - Special Olympics joins forces, once again, with Crossfit Lake Effect to make the West Michigan Row Raiser a success. This is the event's third year. Teams of ten row a marathon while raising money and awareness for Special Olympics West Michigan.

Athletes from all over Michigan will join in the friendly competition. Until the big day, 13 On Your Side will feature a Special Olympic athlete. Up first is Kayla Cornell. An athlete who competes in 11 different sports. She says her top three are downhill skiing, gymnastics and softball. She's taken on another role in the Special Olympics community and is proud to share her love for athletics with the country.

A breakdown of the West Michigan Row Raiser:

WHERE: Crossfit Lake Effect

WHEN: October 27, 2018

WHY: To raise money and awareness for SOMI -- and of course -- HAVE FUN!

For more information on Special Olympics or this years Row Raiser click here.

