Spectrum Health preparing for next phase of COVID vaccinations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID-19 vaccine is here, but it may be a while still until you can get one.

"We strongly encourage people to get the vaccine," says Chad Tuttle, Senior Vice President of Operations at Spectrum Health. "We believe in the science and are excited about the science behind this vaccine."

But Tuttle says it's never too early to make a plan. While the hospital recommends it, he knows many are still uncertain.

"What people can do right now is get their questions answered about the vaccine," he suggests. "There's lots of information out there from the CDC and the FDA about the vaccine."

Currently, the vaccine is in phase 1A of distribution, going to medical workers and residents in long term care facilities. But the next phase in Michigan is right around the corner.

"In very early January we will move into the 1B category, which will be our critical infrastructure workers," explains Tuttle. "Those will be like our police officers, our firefighters, our teachers, our educators so we can make sure our schools are safer environments as well."

Phase 1B also includes people age 75 and over, who are considered high risk. There is a phase 1C, as well, that includes people 16 to 64-years-old with underlying medical conditions.

Phase two will be for the general public, and the state has given no estimate of when that will happen. But Spectrum is already preparing for distribution.

"We're making a lot of plans around drive up clinics and drive through clinics where people can receive the vaccine," says Tuttle.

Tuttle says once phase two is closer, Spectrum will provide more information on when and where to go to get a vaccination.

