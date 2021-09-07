x
News

Spectrum Health reaches half a million COVID vaccinations; 1 million COVID tests

Spectrum Health officials continue to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health West Michigan has given more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines and administered more than 1 million COVID-19 tests. 

The hospital system announced the milestones Tuesday afternoon. 

Since March 2020, Spectrum Health has given 1,005,951 COVID-19 tests. The hospital network hit the million mark last week. 

Health care workers within Spectrum Health have administered 500,771 COVID-19 vaccines, hitting the 500,000 milestone late last week. 

