Spectrum Health reaches half a million COVID vaccinations; 1 million COVID tests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health West Michigan has given more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines and administered more than 1 million COVID-19 tests.
The hospital system announced the milestones Tuesday afternoon.
Since March 2020, Spectrum Health has given 1,005,951 COVID-19 tests. The hospital network hit the million mark last week.
Health care workers within Spectrum Health have administered 500,771 COVID-19 vaccines, hitting the 500,000 milestone late last week.
