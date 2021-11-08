x
Spectrum Health security guard charged with surveilling unclothed person

John Mendham, 51, turned himself in on Saturday, according to Kent County.
Credit: Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A security guard at Spectrum Health has been charged with one count of surveilling an unclothed person.

John Mendham, 51, turned himself in on Saturday, according to Kent County. He has since been released. 

Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker confirmed the charge and says it is a felony charge.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

