Spencer Twp. fire destroys barn, kills several animals

The family that owns the barn says the fire began around 7 a.m. at their home on Keller Avenue in Spencer Township. Three goats trapped inside were killed when the barn caught fire. Several dozen chickens were able to be rescued.

The family says they could feel the heat of the fire from inside the home, and their house sustained some damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

