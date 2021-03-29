Spring Lake High School transitions to remote learning this week

Students will be off on Monday and then attend virtual classes Tuesday through Thursday this week.

Spring Lake High School students will be off on Monday, March 29 and then attend virtual classes Tuesday, March 30 through Thursday, March April 1.

Spring Lake Superintendent, Dennis Futon made the decision to close SLHS based on the following facts:

1. SLHS is the location of the vast majority of case activity within our school district.

2. The positivity rate and case rate within Ottawa County has increased significantly over the past two weeks.

Futon stated that extending the amount of time high school students are away from school by these four days allows them to have a two week break (this week and spring break) from in-person learning.

Dr. Heidel at the Ottawa County Department of Public Health felt the decision was forward thinking given the variables Spring Lake High School are experiencing.

High school athletic teams will continue with their practice and game schedules until further notice.

