Spring Lake Sparkle starts next week. Here's everything you need to know:

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The day after Thanksgiving, the town of Spring Lake pivots into the holiday spirit.

On Friday, Nov. 26, the Spring Lake Sparkle event officially kicks off with more than 120,000 multi-colored lights on trees and buildings between Savidge Street between Division and Buchanan.

Businesses plan to remain open late on Fridays and Saturdays.

You can make an appointment to see Santa leading up to Christmas. Get tickets here.

The Lilley Cares building on Savidge Street is hosting a pop-up Christmas shop as well.

For a full list of events, click here.

