Squirrel causes blown fuses, estimated 2-hour citywide power outage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two blown fuses that feed Grand Rapids' citywide system is causing a two hour power outage, all thanks to a squirrel.

The City of Grand Rapids posted on their Facebook page that there are two blown fuses in its Coldbrook substation that feed our citywide system.

"Looks like a squirrel was the cause," the Facebook post said.

Crews are now troubleshooting and working to fix the outage, which is impacting several sites and traffic signals in the city.

The City of Grand Rapids says to please use all intersections with traffic light outages as four-way stops.

