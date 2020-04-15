LUDINGTON, Mich. — The 2020 sailing season for the SS Badger won't start on May 8 as originally planned, instead May 29 is the carferry's target date to resume service between Ludington and Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

According to a notice posted on the Lake Michigan Carferry web-site reservations may be changed without any penalties or fees, and any fare from cancelled reservations will be available as a credit for travel through the end of the 2021 sailing season.

The posted notice states when service does resume the SS Badger will make one sailing each day from both Ludington and Manitowoc.

The notice goes on to say, "As we all face the realities of how the coronavirus is impacting our lives, the employees of the SS Badger share your frustration of not knowing exactly when things will return to normal. We all must do our part to help defeat this enemy. Therefore, the start of our sailing season will be delayed until the state and federal authorities lift the ban on travel."

Ferry service on the Lake Express between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Muskegon is scheduled to resume May 1 according to the ship's website.

Possible extensions of stay-at-home orders in Michigan and Wisconsin may determine if both ships begin crossing Lake Michigan with passengers and vehicles in May.

