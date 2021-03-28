St. Joseph man drowns after swept by large wave off Silver Beach pier

It was reported that two men, both from St. Joseph, Mich. were on the south pier when a large wave swept one of them into Lake Michigan.

On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., officers from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the South Pier at Silver Beach for the report of a water rescue in Lake Michigan.

Rescue effects were unsuccessful and attempts are being made to recover the body.

