Stabenow: Biden and Harris will 'tackle' the pandemic

LANSING, Michigan — Democrats were confident going into the convention four years ago, but the election ultimately didn't end well for them. Senator Stabenow spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave on Monday to talk about the state of the party and other issues like the Green New Deal.

Below is a look at their conversation:

NICK: 2016 was not a good year for Democrats. House, Senate, presidency. What does your party need to do differently this year to avoid that same fate?

STABENOW: I am very confident Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to get our country back on track. We're going to have a national, unified effort to tackle this pandemic, to keep all of us and our families safe and save lives. They understand you have to tackle the pandemic in order to safely reopen the economy and our schools, all of which needs to happen as quickly as possible.

NICK: Things like the Green New Deal. Do you want to talk about some of those further left ideas?

STABENOW: What I want to see is more jobs in the clean energy sector. We're actually number one in Michigan in new energy jobs right now. So, what I want to see is an effort where we are using our great manufacturing talent for new kinds of technology. Whether that is electric vehicles or wind or solar, or bio-fuels. And so, it's the broader issues. Again — differences of opinion about exactly how to put it together. But there is no question that Michigan benefits when we are talking about making things in America, including clean energy jobs.

