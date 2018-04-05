GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We all know the housing market is hot in West Michigan. If you are planning to sell your home and would like to get top dollar for it, there are things you can do to set it apart from the rest. Staging is key. Research shows a staged home sells for, on average, 17% more than a non-staged home.

Sheila Wood-Bennett with Consider it Done shares some tips to freshen for your home before it's put on the market.

Boost curb appeal: Many people will do a drive-by first, to see if it's worth looking inside.

Power wash siding and walkways

Plant blooming flowers

Cut grass

Wash front windows

Have a fresh bright doormat

Keep your porch lights on in the evenings, for potential buyers drive bys after hours.

Get your house sparkling clean

Counters, floors, mirrors, EVERYTHING including windows, should shine!

Grease anything sliding that sticks, doors, windows.

Wipe down furnace, water heaters, etc. A clean utility room will look like the home owner is "meticulous" and takes care of ALL their property.

Sweep & organize garage.

Clear all clutter

All clutter must go! It's not easy and you may have to use off-site storage, a relative's garage, storage unit, or your trunk!

Make your home, homey

Bring back a few things you cleared away, fresh flowers, greenery, a bowl of lemons next to your sink, etc.

Other important things to keep in mind:

When you leave, so do the pets: Remove litter boxes too!

Style your dining room table: It can look bare and uninviting.

Choose neutral wall colors: grays, mocha, create a backdrop that pulls everything together.

Open your closets: Visitors will open them anyway! Aim to have 20-30% open space in each closet.

Think seasonally: Gardens cleaned up in the summer, keep grass cut, driveway and walkways swept. Fire pit and fireplaces cleaned in the fall.

