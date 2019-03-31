SPARTA, Michigan — It was a packed house with neighbors lining up outside of a Sparta church, as the community came together for a benefit to help one of their own.

Dan VanBelzen, a pastor and volunteer firefighter, is undergoing chemo at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for squamous cell carcinoma that has metastasized into the lymph nodes.

This comes less than two years after the death of his 26-year-old son, Josh, who died in a motorcycle crash. The family said they've received an outpouring of love and support from the community.

"That is an amazing feeling to feel all of that support, to see all of those faces here. You think you know - so many people have reached out to me and I thought 'oh my gosh,' there's been so many people supporting my family but to see them all here, it's a totally different thing, it's an overwhelming feeling," VanBelzen's daughter, Amanda VanBelzen said.

The benefit began at 5:30 on Saturday the Sparta Baptist Church.

If you weren't able to attend the event but still want to help the VanBelzen family, there is a Go Fund Me account.