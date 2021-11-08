x
Stanton police chief removed from office

Bryce was placed on administrative leave following workplace misconduct allegations. She was removed from her position Tuesday.
STANTON, Mich. — Stanton Police Chief Destinee Bryce was removed from her position on Tuesday after the conclusion of an internal investigation, according to city officials.

City Manager Jacob VanBoxel confirmed that Bryce was placed on administrative leave Aug. 2 following allegations of workplace misconduct. On Aug. 10, Mayor Lori Williams and VanBoxel decided to cut ties with Bryce after the investigation.

VanBoxel provided no additional information about the search for a new police chief at this time.

