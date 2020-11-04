MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 36-year-old Stanton woman has been charged in the fatal beating and death of Vayda Vasques while she was babysitting in early March, according to the Associated Press.

Kellie Barthel was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Friday in Montcalm County District Court.

Police found Vasquez unresponsive on March 2 at a home on W. Stanton Road near N. Hillman Road in Douglass Township. Lifesaving attempts by troopers and Montcalm EMS personnel were unsuccessful.

She had suffered multiple skull fractures and later was pronounced dead.

Vasquez had been in the care of Barthel at the time of her death. Vasquez's parents had lost custody of her. Her maternal grandmother was her primary caregiver.

