Stanton woman sentenced in 2020 murder of Montcalm County toddler

Kellie Barthel had been babysitting 1-year-old Vayda Vasques in March 2020 when Vasques was found unresponsive at Barthel's home. Vasques was later declared dead.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A Stanton woman has been sentenced to 26 to 75 years in prison for the second-degree murder of a toddler in her care.

Kellie Barthel had been babysitting 1-year-old Vayda Vasques in March 2020 when Vasques was found unresponsive at Barthel's home on West Stanton Road. Michigan State Police responded and attempted lifesaving efforts, which were unsuccessful.

Vasques was later declared dead. Police say she was found with multiple skull fractures.

The incident was later deemed a homicide and Barthel was charged with open murder, child abuse and felony murder in April 2020.

According to police, Barthel had meth and THC in her system at the time of the murder.

Vasques would have turned 2 a little over a month after her death.

She lived under the guardianship of her maternal grandmother, Tonia Rose. Rose filed for guardianship in the spring of 2019 and told local Michigan Department of Health and Human Services investigators that she had been caring for the child since she was about 5 months old due to Vasques' parents struggling with substance abuse.

The MDHHS recommended in April 2019 that Rose should have guardianship of Vasques until her parents could provide stability for her. In the same report, investigators noted that Rose worked night shifts and relied on babysitters while she worked.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.