State AG: Redistricting panel shouldn't have met privately

Nessel says the state's redistricting commission should not have held a private meeting to discuss memos related to racially polarized voting.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state's redistricting commission should not have held a private meeting to discuss memos related to racially polarized voting and the federal Voting Rights Act’s requirement that people be able to elect minority candidates.

The panel called the controversial closed session with its lawyer Oct. 27, after Detroit residents criticized the members for drawing no majority-Black districts.

Nessel, in a legal opinion Monday, said the commission presumably was conducting business that should've been done in an open meeting.

The panel's spokesman says the commission respects her opinion and will discuss it transparently at the next meeting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.