State budget includes funding for Pure Michigan campaign

Millions in funding

LANSING, Mich. — The Pure Michigan campaign has been attracting people from around the country and world to our state for years.

"We try to showcase what we think is really special about this state...the more we collectively invest in what we know as Pure Michigan the better life will be for those in the future right here in the state that we love," says Dave Lorenz with Travel Michigan.

But the program, which operates on a $35 million budget, was put in jeopardy.

"About a year ago there was a disagreement between the administration and the legislature and we got stuck in the middle," says Lorenz.

Funding was cut and just as a new proposal was set to be approved this past Spring, COVID hit. But things changed on Wednesday when Governor Whitmer signed a new budget funding Pure Michigan.

"We're really excited to know that the Governor has shown her support as have the legislative members in Michigan to fund the Pure Michigan effort at the $15 million level," says Lorenz.

The reduced level is due to COVID but the dollars will be used next year when tourism is expected to pick back up.

"The bulk of the dollars will be used and invested to support the spring and summer marketing campaign as spring and especially summer are our big travel months," says Lorenz.

