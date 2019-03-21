GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two recent videos of Grand Rapids Police officers has caught the attention of a state government group.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights will hold two fact-finding sessions in response to allegations of discriminatory conduct against people of color. The hearings will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP office at 1530 Madison Ave. SE.

The group is also accepting written submissions for those who cannot attend one of the sessions. Anyone with an interaction with GRPD, who would like to share their experience, is encouraged to either attend or submit written statements by email. Statements will be accepted from Thursday, March 21 to Friday, April 4, and can be sent to Community Engagement Liaison Gwendolyn Moffitt at MoffittG@Michigan.gov.

“We are present because of the two recent videos as well as other such events from the past 18 months. Each of this instances are disturbing and should not be happening,” said Dr. Agustin V. Arbulu, director of MDCR.

“We want to hear more from the community and assess what our next steps may be as it relates to the ongoing issues between communities of color and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Following these hearings, the department staff will determine our next steps.”

