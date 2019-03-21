GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights(MDCR) will hold two fact-finding sessions in response to allegations of discriminatory conduct against people of color by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The hearings will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP office at 1530 Madison Ave. SE.

Two recent videos of Grand Rapids Police officers has caught the attention of the state government group.

“We are present because of the two recent videos as well as other such events from the past 18 months. Each of this instances are disturbing and should not be happening,” said Dr. Agustin V. Arbulu, director of MDCR.

“We want to hear more from the community and assess what our next steps may be as it relates to the ongoing issues between communities of color and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Following these hearings, the department staff will determine our next steps.”

The group is also accepting written submissions for those who cannot attend. Anyone with an interaction with the GRPD is encouraged to attend or submit a written statements. Statements will be accepted from Thursday, March 21 to Friday, April 4, and can be sent to Community Engagement Liaison Gwendolyn Moffitt at MoffittG@Michigan.gov.

