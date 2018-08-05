LANSING, Mich - Lawmakers in the state capital heard more testimony today from Larry Nassar survivors on changing the current laws to protect children from sexual assault.

Nassar is the disgraced Michigan State University doctor who sexually abused athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

Rachael Denhollander, the Michigan gymnast who filed the first criminal complaint against Nassar, has been influential in helping craft a package of bills aimed to hold perpetrators accountable.

"Michigan ranks in the bottom four, when it comes to protecting our children. And it's pretty egregious that in our state, if you sexually perpetrate against a child, you can pretty much get away with it," State Senator Margaret O'Brien said.

The proposed bills would extend the criminal and civil statute of limitations, which are the time limits on when sexual assault cases can be tried in court.

"More than 60 percent of survivors don't tell a single person about their abuse until well into adulthood, ranging from their late 30s to early 40s. Meaning, by the time they recognize their need for justice, it's far too late to pursue it," survivor Sterling Riethman said.

It would also make the law retroactive to 1997.

"It's sad that we need laws to help people to do the right thing in the first place. However, as my story shows we can not always believe that the adults we entrust our children to will do the right thing," survivor Larissa Boyce said.

The bill package would mandate anyone, regardless of title, to be held accountable.

"People who commit acts of childhood sexual assault should not be shielded from civil liability simply because they're a member, employee, agent, or volunteer of a governmental agency," Riethman said.

Rachel Denhollander has researched sexual assault statistics extensively.

"It became very obvious that there are some severe deficiencies in Michigan law," survivor Rachael Denhollander said.

Some are concerned these bills will increase false reporting.

"Six out of a thousand rapists will be convicted and serve jail time, so our rate of false reporting is very very low for childhood sexual assault," Denhollander said.

Before casting their vote, Denhollander asked lawmakers to consider two things.

"What is the right thing to prioritize and what does the data actually show. Make your decisions accordingly," Denhollander said.

There has been pushback against retroactively lengthening the statute of limitations from universities, governments, businesses, the Catholic Church and others.

The bill package already passed in the Senate in March. Testimony will continue Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the house office building.

