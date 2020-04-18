GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus crisis is causing an increase in scams, many of them now targeting your stimulus check.

Troy Baker with the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new text message scam which says, "your stimulus is pending your confirmation, must confirm no later than midnight." This type of text was sent to a West Michigan man this week.

"First thing is don't click on it, if you don't recognize where it's from don't click on the link," says Baker.

Baker says a recent increase in scams is targeting your stimulus money.

"Pretty much as soon as Congress was seriously considering these stimulus checks, before it was even passed we started seeing these texts pop up and they've only ramped up since then," says Baker.

State leaders are going after the scammers.

"I'm working with the attorney general everyday on price gouging and other issues with businesses that are ripping people off to try and shut those places down," says Baker.

But they also need your help.

"Report it to the better business bureau at bbb.org/scamtracker, that's our scam tracker where you can report scams you find and you can also look up scams that have been reported," says Baker.

