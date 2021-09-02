State park campers can now receive notice when sites become available with new 'Notify Me' feature

The DNR's new "Notify Me" feature will send an email when sites in a desired campground become available.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Just ahead of the Labor Day holiday the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is activating the new "Notify Me" reservation feature.

The "Notify Me" button on the DNR's reservation page will send an email alert when a site in a full campground becomes available due to a cancelation.

"It will be a time saver for people," said Michigan DNR Reservation System Specialist Christa Sturtevant-Good. "It's going to capture the dates, the location and the size of their equipment and it will set up a notification feature for them that will automatically shoot them an email if somebody happens to cancel at that park."

Michigan State Park Campsites can be reserved six-months in advance of a camping date. It means prime campsites at campgrounds like P.J. Hoffmaster and Muskegon State Park are booked for the Labor Day weekend in early March.

"Notify Me" will increase a campers chances of finding a prime site long after the six-month reservation window opens. The feature can also be set up to find last-minute availability at any of the campgrounds inside Michigan State Parks.

For the holiday weekend the DNR expects the state park campground system to be around 98% full. For the year camp nights at Michigan State Parks are on track to surpass 1.2 million which would be a new state record.

Reservation can be made at MiDNRReservations.com.

