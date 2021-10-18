State Police searching for Michigan man missing since August

Authorities say 32-year-old Randall Frasier has family ties to the Coldwater area.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help finding a 32-year-old who has been missing since August.

Randall Frasier was last seen this summer and may be staying in the Auburn Hills, greater Detroit area.

He stands about 6'2", weighs about 160 pounds, has sandy blond hair and has blue eyes.

He also has family ties to the Coldwater area.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall post.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.