3 dead after shootout between vehicles on Detroit freeway

Two people were fatally wounded during a shootout involving two vehicles on a Detroit freeway and a third person was struck and killed by another vehicle while running away.

State police say authorities began receiving calls shortly after 10 p.m. Monday about shots being fired between two vehicles in the express lanes of westbound Interstate 96.

A man driving one of the vehicles was shot and killed at the scene.

A woman in that vehicle also was shot and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said a person who ran from the second vehicle involved in the shooting, jumped a median wall and was struck on the freeway and killed by a third vehicle.

