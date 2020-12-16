8 more Michigan businesses have licenses pulled for allowing gatherings

So far, a total of 21 establishments throughout the state have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating MDHHS orders.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has suspended the liquor licenses and permits for eight more businesses.

The businesses were all breaking the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Emergency Order by allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings; providing in-person dining; failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons; and failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

So far, a total of 21 establishments throughout the state have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating the orders.

The state says any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license.

The public can report any suspected non-compliance issue at an establishment directly to the MLCC by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121 or online on its website.

