MI Attorney General reissues consumer alert to fight romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day

Romance scams aim to take advantage of people looking for romantic partners on dating sites, apps and social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — With Valentine's Day being less than 24 hours away, the Michigan Attorney General is providing warnings to everyone about the dangers of romance scams.

Romance scams take advantage of people looking for romantic partners on dating sites, apps and social media.

The con artists quickly profess love for their victim, which is also at times known as 'love bombing.' 'Love bombing' is when someone lavishes another with attention or affection, especially in order to influence or manipulate them.

The scammers then often claim to be in the military, work abroad, or give other excuses as to why they are unable to meet in person.

To combat that, Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing her Romance Scams Consumer Alert, made to educate people on common scams found across the internet.

Here are some of the tips given to avoid scams:

Use reverse image search websites like TinEye and Google Images to see if their image shows up somewhere else

Never agree to open a bank account, or re-ship goods they send to you

Don’t send money, prepaid gift cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you met online

Communicate only through the specific app and avoid giving out personal phone numbers or email addresses

If someone appears on your social media and rushes you to start a friendship or romance, slow down and talk to someone you trust before responding

“It is imperative that you always exercise caution with what you share online and never send money or sensitive data to someone you have not met in person,” said Nessel.

For more information, or if you believe yourself to be a victim, residents can contact the Consumer Protection Department Monday-Friday at 877-765-8388 or complete our online complaint form.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.