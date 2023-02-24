East Lansing yarn shop providing free knitting, crochet lessons to MSU community in wake of tragedy

It's called 'Stitch Together for MSU,' and they already have over 100 students signed up.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The owner of a yarn shop in East Lansing is doing her part to help Michigan State University students in the wake of the deadly campus shooting.

Woven Art Yarn Shop is located just two blocks from campus, and is offering free knitting and crochet lessons to Spartans.

The store owner, Meg Croft, also lives a mile away from campus.

Croft says she was on lockdown in her home for several hours during the Feb. 13 shooting, which killed three students and injured five.

She says that anyone who knits or crochets knows it can be a big help with stressful situations.

"I can provide community, I can provide some comfort, and I can hopefully provide them the tools to help them step forward into the world in a way that they didn't have before."

Her goal is to provide those who attend tools and an outlet to help deal with anxiety and stress of life.

So far, 80 people have volunteered to teach and lead lessons for 130 students who have already signed up to take part.

All of the materials are provided for at no cost, and each participant will be given the necessary supplies to make their design in Spartan Green.

"I think honestly, the best thing that you can do when something like this is that happens is to find out how you can help and help," Croft said.

For more information on how you can help donate in different ways, click here.

