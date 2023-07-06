'It's been a long road coming': Father who lost son to distracted driving reacts to newly signed laws

Jim Freybler has been working to increase distracted driving laws since his son, Jacob, died in 2014 texting while driving.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bills into law, prohibiting cellphone usage during driving.

It's something Jim Freybler has been fighting for over the last nine years.

On June 18, 2014, his son, Jacob Freybler, was driving home from his girlfriend's house. He pulled out his phone to text a friend.

"He was texting them that he wasn't feeling well," said Freybler, "And those were his last four words on his phone, 'not feeling well.' And he crossed the center line hit an SUV head on and was killed."

Freybler created the advocacy group "Stay Alive Don't Text and Drive," and has been pushing for hands-free laws in Michigan since his son died.

"It's something that needs to happen in our state," said Freybler.

He said last year, he actually stopped the package of bills. He said there were exceptions to the rules. He worked with lawmakers to make an amendment.

"It's finally got something that has teeth," said Freybler, "It has true hands-free. So, the cell phone cannot be in the hand no matter what, which is great."

He said the information this bill will collect will also be useful.

"We are finally going to be able to find out what what kind of data we can collect," said Freybler, "How many people are truly doing it."

According to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, there were 16,543 crashes in Michigan in 2021 involving a distracted driver. Of those, 59 people died.

Drivers who break the new hands-free laws can face fines, community service, or even license suspensions.

The bills go into effect at the end of the month.

"When the House passed the bill, I went and visited my son," said Freybler, And I said, 'we did it.' I could feel he's happy. He's like, 'okay, dad.' I'll be going out there with my wife, to talk with my son and let them know that governor signed the bill. June 30 it goes into effect. You know, we're steamrolling ahead."

He said the biggest challenge ahead is now enforcement.

"Until it happens to you, you don't get it," said Freybler.

