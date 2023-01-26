Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'

The hotly-contested topic may lead to a new day of commemoration in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest.

Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan.

Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from research suggesting gas stoves increase the chance of children developing asthma.

A U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner then openly considered a federal ban on gas stoves, sparking retaliation from the public. The agency quickly walked back the idea with a statement from Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric saying "to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so."

Michigan State Rep. Bill Huizenga has since introduced the S.T.O.V.E. Act, hoping to protect the appliance from any future bans. The act stands for "Stop Trying to Overly Vilify Energy."

In a statement, Rigas, R-Caledonia says "Pardon the expression, but this is obviously just another example of gaslighting from our federal government."

Rigas notes that gas stoves allow for affordable and reliable cooking for Michiganders. She says electric stovetops are vulnerable in outages, and are not sufficient replacements for conventional gas stoves.

"If the federal government wants to take away our gas stoves, I’d like to see them try," Rigas concluded.

