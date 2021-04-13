Gov. Whitmer tours 'Rebuilding Michigan' project in Allegan County

"We're still fixing the damn roads and moving dirt. And we're really proud of that."

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich — From the very beginning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her administration would fix Michigan's roads.

She was unable to reach an agreement on how to fund the repairs, so she took a different approach, issuing $3.5 billion in low interest bonds.

The pandemic slowed the progress, and earlier this week the White House gave Michigan a D+ on its infrastructure report card.

Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer visited the I-196 construction project in Allegan County and doubled down on her commitment to live up to her campaign promise to "fix the damn roads."

She also discussed her "Rebuilding Michigan" plan to rebuild state highways and bridges that are important to the state's economic wellbeing.

"Ultimately, we have to have some long-term, sustainable funding for roads," Whitmer said. "This 'Rebuilding Michigan' bonding plan is a great start. It was a way that I could get started without waiting on the legislature to come up with a long-term solution, but I remain ready to work with them on it."

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Director Paul Ajegba also walked alongside Gov. Whitmer on the tour.

"The governor came in, met everybody and really wanted to see what we're actually doing out here," Ajegba said.

The I-196 project is part of a $34 million Rebuilding Michigan investment that would rebuild and improve approximately 12 miles of southbound I-169 from M-40 in Holland to 130th Avenue in the Saugatuck/Douglas area, as well as support 430 jobs. This project will include rebuilding and resurfacing, culvert replacements, bridge improvements and replacing the Saugatuck Rest Area with a new facility.

"We're seeing these projects come in at incredible deals for tax payers," Gov. Whitmer said. "So it's smart fiscally, it's smart for our economy and it's of course critical for our safety and our ability to get to our destination."

In January 2020, the State Transportation Commission (STC) authorized MDOT to issue $3.5 billion in bonds over four years to finance infrastructure improvements, under authority granted by the Michigan Constitution and Public Act 51 of 1951.

Funding raised through bond sales will finance new projects throughout the state and free up funding already dedicated to those projects for other projects, expanding the scope of that work or advancing project schedules.

"This is the good work we're still continuing to do even while everyone is focused on so many things happening," said Gov. Whitmer. "We're still fixing the damn roads and moving dirt. And we're really proud of that."

