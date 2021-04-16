Governor Whitmer lowers flags following mass shooting in Indianapolis

Flags will be returned to full staff on Wednesday, April 21.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol Complex and all public buildings and grounds in Michigan.

The flags will be at half-staff until Tuesday, April 20th to honor and remember those who were killed in Indianapolis.

“As our nation mourns another senseless act of violence, we remember those whose lives have been cut short and the legacies they leave behind,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we must do more to prevent these tragedies. My heart goes out to the victims’ loved ones and the entire Indianapolis community as they cope with this terrible loss.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

