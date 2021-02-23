Michigan health aides to lose $2 raise without legislation

Disability advocates are sounding the alarm ahead of lawmakers’ return to session Tuesday.

At least 50,000 nursing home staff, home health aides and other direct care workers in Michigan will lose a $2 hourly pandemic pay raise next week if the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer do not enact COVID-19 relief aid.

Some Medicaid-funded caregivers, including those who help people in their homes, first got the wage hike last April through an order issued by the governor.

The increase was extended in June to nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists in nursing homes under a bipartisan law.

