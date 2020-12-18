x
Michigan lawmakers reinstate freeze on water shutoffs

The bill, which received final approval 96-9 in the House on Thursday, will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan lawmakers have voted to freeze water shutoffs across the state through March, reinstating a pandemic-related moratorium that was upended by a court ruling. 

The bill, which received final approval 96-9 in the House on Thursday, will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Democratic governor had prohibited water shutoffs in an order last spring. But the state Supreme Court in October declared unconstitutional a law that was the basis for the governor’s orders to curb COVID-19 and provide relief during the virus outbreak. 

