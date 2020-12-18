Michigan lawmakers reinstate freeze on water shutoffs

The bill, which received final approval 96-9 in the House on Thursday, will be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan lawmakers have voted to freeze water shutoffs across the state through March, reinstating a pandemic-related moratorium that was upended by a court ruling.

The Democratic governor had prohibited water shutoffs in an order last spring. But the state Supreme Court in October declared unconstitutional a law that was the basis for the governor’s orders to curb COVID-19 and provide relief during the virus outbreak.

